Uniontown man latest charged in ongoing Webster Co. Jail drug investigation

Terry Wayne Linkwiler Jr.
Terry Wayne Linkwiler Jr.(Webster Co. Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Uniontown man is the latest charged in the ongoing investigation into drugs in Webster County Jail.

42-year-old Terry Wayne Linkwiler Jr. has been charged with promoting contraband, trafficking meth and engaging in organized crime.

Linkwiler has been in jail since March for unrelated charges, according to the Providence Police Department.

The police department says the new charges stem from evidence that Linkwiler had contact with Maggie Miler who was arrested on April 24 in connection to this same investigation.

[Previous Story: 6 people accused of bringing contraband into Webster Co. Jail]

[Previous Story: Another arrest made in Webster Co. Jail drug investigation]

This investigation is ongoing and more arrests are still expected.

