Sheriff: Evansville man arrested after fleeing from deputies in Posey Co.

BLAIRSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 32-year-old man is now in custody for several charges after authorities say he ran away from deputies on Friday.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were assisting the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant for Terry Lewis of Evansville, who was wanted for dealing in a controlled substance.

Deputies say they found Lewis and followed him to an address on Winery Road. They say once Lewis realized he was being observed by deputies, he fled away on foot.

According to a press release, Lewis was eventually apprehended outside a home with a K-9 present.

He’s being charged with residential entry, trespass, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.

Lewis was booked into the Posey County Jail with no bond.

