Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Neighbors pull resident out of early morning house fire, fire officials say

(Unsplash)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday.

They say the fire happened on the 1700 block of E Illinois Street just before 7 a.m.

According to a press release, neighbors saw smoke coming from the house, called 911, and one person went inside to check on the occupant. The occupant was found in the living room and pulled outside before firefighters arrived.

Fire officials reported black heavy smoke coming from the eves of the home. Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen and put it out in about 20 minutes.

EFD says the kitchen was the only section of the house with fire damage, while the rest of the house had smoke damage.

They say the occupant of the home will be displaced due to the damage.

According to the press release, the occupant was treated and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital for smoke inhalation.

EFD says the fire is under investigation, although it appeared to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

ONB Chief Economist: Stick to plan amid DOW Jones tank
ONB Chief Economist: Stick to plan amid Dow Jones tank
Sheriff: Evansville man arrested after fleeing from deputies in Posey Co.
Sheriff: Evansville man arrested after fleeing from deputies in Posey Co.
ONB Chief Economist: Stick to plan amid DOW Jones tank
ONB Chief Economist: Stick to plan amid DOW Jones tank
EPD: 2 injured following crash on Norman Ave.
EPD: 2 injured following crash on Norman Ave.