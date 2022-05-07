Neighbors pull resident out of early morning house fire, fire officials say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday.

They say the fire happened on the 1700 block of E Illinois Street just before 7 a.m.

According to a press release, neighbors saw smoke coming from the house, called 911, and one person went inside to check on the occupant. The occupant was found in the living room and pulled outside before firefighters arrived.

Fire officials reported black heavy smoke coming from the eves of the home. Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen and put it out in about 20 minutes.

EFD says the kitchen was the only section of the house with fire damage, while the rest of the house had smoke damage.

They say the occupant of the home will be displaced due to the damage.

According to the press release, the occupant was treated and taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital for smoke inhalation.

EFD says the fire is under investigation, although it appeared to be accidental.

