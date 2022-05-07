Long-shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Longshot and final entry Rich Strike has crossed the finish line first in the 148th Kentucky Derby, outracing favorite Epicenter and Zandon.

The horse entered the field on Friday after Ethereal Road was scratched and started outside but charged down the stretch to pass the leaders and run the 1 1/4 mile in 2:02.61.

