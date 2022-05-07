Birthday Club
2022 post positions, odds for Kentucky Derby contenders

The Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs on Derby Day 146.
The Twin Spires of historic Churchill Downs on Derby Day 146.
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2022 Kentucky Derby returned to Churchill Downs on Saturday with crowds expected to fill capacity.

The post positions and odds are below.

Kentucky Derby

  • 1 - Mo Donegal
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Donegal Racing & Repole Stable / Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
    ODDS: 9-1
  • 2 - Happy Jack
    Trainer: Doug O’Neill / Owner: Calumet Farm / Jockey: Rafael Bejarno
    ODDS: 20-1
  • 3 - Epicenter
    Trainer: Steve Asmussen / Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds / Jockey: Joel Rosario
    ODDS: 5-1
  • 4 - Summer Is Tomorrow
    Trainer: Bhupat Seemar / Owner: Michael Hilary Burke & Negar Burke / Jockey: Mickael Barzalona
    ODDS: 33-1
  • 5 - Smile Happy
    Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable / Jockey: Corey Lanerie
    ODDS: 15-1
  • 6 - Messier
    Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, Catherine Donovan, Golconda Stable, Siena Farm / Jockey: John Velazquez
    ODDS: 6-1
  • 7 - Crown Pride
    Trainer: Koichi Shintani / Owner: Teruya Yoshida / Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
    ODDS: 17-1
  • 8 - Charge It
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Whisper Hill Farm / Jockey: Luis Saez
    ODDS: 14-1
  • 9 - Tiz the Bomb
    Trainer: Kenny McPeek / Owner: Magdalena Racing (Lessee) / Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
    ODDS: 26-1
  • 10 - Zandon
    Trainer: Chad Brown / Owner: Jeff Drown / Jockey: Flavien Prat
    ODDS: 7-1
  • 11 - Pioneer of Medina
    Trainer: Todd Pletcher / Owner: Sumaya US Stables / Jockey: TBD
    ODDS: 52-1
  • 12 - Taiba
    Trainer: Tim Yakteen / Owner: Zedan Racing Stables / Jockey: Mike Smith
    ODDS: 5-1
  • 13 - Simplification
    Trainer: Antonio Sano / Owner: Tami Bobo / Jockey: Jose Ortiz
    ODDS: 41-1
  • 14 - Barber Road
    Trainer: John Ortiz / Owner: WSS Racing / Jockey: Rey Guttierez
    ODDS: 50-1
  • 15 - White Arbarrio
    Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr. / Owner: C2 Racing Stable & La Milagrosa Stable / Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
    ODDS: 13-1
  • 16 - Cyberknife
    Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Gold Square / Jockey: Florent Geroux
    ODDS: 12-1
  • 17 - Classic Causeway
    Trainer: Brian Lynch / Owner: Kentucky West Racing & Clarke M. Cooper / Jockey: Julien Leparoux
    ODDS: 76-1
  • 18 - Tawny Port
    Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Peachtree Stable / Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
    ODDS: 77-1
  • 19 - Zozos
    Trainer: Brad Cox / Owner: Barry & Joni Butzow / Jockey: Manny Franco
    ODDS: 44-1
  • 20 - Etheral Road - SCRATCHED
    Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas / Owner: Julie Gilbert & Aaron Sones / Jockey: TBD
    ODDS: 30-1
  • 21- Rich Strike
    Trainer: Eric R. Reed / Owner: RED TR-Racing, LLC / Jockey: Sonny Leon
    ODDS: 98-1
  • 22- Rattle N Roll - SCRATCHED
    Trainer: Kenneth G. McPeek / Owner: Lucky Seven Stable (Michael J. Mackin) / Jockey: James Graham
    ODDS: 30-1

