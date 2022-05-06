Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Volunteers gearing up for annual ‘Hopefest’ event in Newburgh; set for Saturday

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s rain didn’t stop volunteers from setting up for this year’s ‘Hopefest’ in Newburgh.

The annual event raises money for ‘Chemo Buddies,’ an organization that provides support for patients going through cancer treatment.

They say one of the highlights of the event is the Survivors Parade.

Volunteer, Johnny Kincaid says this is meant to give hope to all cancer patients regardless of their progression.

“We give hope to those who are maybe just a couple weeks into their treatment. They come and walk in the Survivor’s Parade because anybody up and walking that has experienced cancer is a survivor, regardless of the length of time,” Kincaid says.

Other events planned include a 3k walk and a car show.

Festivities are set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Friedman Park.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Terry Wayne Linkwiler Jr.
Uniontown man latest charged in ongoing Webster Co. Jail drug investigation
8th Annual SWAT Challenge set for this weekend
8th Annual SWAT Challenge set for this weekend
ONB Chief Economist: Stick to plan amid DOW Jones tank
ONB Chief Economist: Stick to plan amid DOW Jones tank
Evansville florist getting creative ahead of Mother’s Day
Evansville florist getting creative ahead of Mother’s Day
Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region taking homeownership applications for tornado victims
Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region taking homeownership applications for tornado victims