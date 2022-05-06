Volunteers gearing up for annual ‘Hopefest’ event in Newburgh; set for Saturday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday’s rain didn’t stop volunteers from setting up for this year’s ‘Hopefest’ in Newburgh.

The annual event raises money for ‘Chemo Buddies,’ an organization that provides support for patients going through cancer treatment.

They say one of the highlights of the event is the Survivors Parade.

Volunteer, Johnny Kincaid says this is meant to give hope to all cancer patients regardless of their progression.

“We give hope to those who are maybe just a couple weeks into their treatment. They come and walk in the Survivor’s Parade because anybody up and walking that has experienced cancer is a survivor, regardless of the length of time,” Kincaid says.

Other events planned include a 3k walk and a car show.

Festivities are set to begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Friedman Park.

