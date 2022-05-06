USI, UE set for spring commencement ceremonies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several college students are set to graduate this weekend in Evansville.

Things kick off Friday at USI, where the ceremony for graduate students is at 6 Friday night at Screaming Eagles Arena.

Four undergraduate ceremonies are Saturday. Those will be divided into groups with the College of Nursing and Health Profession kicking things off Saturday morning at 9.

Officials say tickets are required for each ceremony. Livestreams of each one will also be available.

1,693 students are eligible to participate.

University of Evansville students will be getting diplomas too.

Their commencement is set for 1:30 Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center.

That ceremony is expected to be about two hours.

Tickets are not required. There’s unlimited seating for guests.

The baccalaureate ceremony is at 9 Saturday morning in Neu Chapel on campus.

UE officials say those ceremonies will be livestreamed on their website.

