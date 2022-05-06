Union Co. boy recognized as honorary firefighter after using Alexa to call for help during emergency

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - At only 4 years old, Jaxon Shouse had the courage it took to call for help when his dad passed away.

Now, his hometown is recognizing him as a hero.

“Alexa call mommy? Is that what you said,” asked his mother Amber.

Those three words were spoken from Jaxon on the morning of November 8, 2021, when he was talking to his Amazon Alexa.

This was something Jaxon’s mom, Amber, told him to do if there was ever an emergency.

That November morning, he bravely told Alexa he needed help because he says he couldn’t wake up his dad.

“Very proud and surprised because I didn’t even know he was paying attention when we taught him, but he did,” said Amanda. “He listened. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. He just amazed me.”

Not only was Amber proud, but the community of Sturgis recognized Jaxon’s bravery, and Chief Chad Cullen with the Sturgis Fire Department made him an honorary firefighter for life.

“You know, we all decided, Jaxon is a little firefighter,” said Chief Cullen. “What we do, sometimes we have to be a little courageous and a little brave to do it.”

Chief Cullen says Jaxon’s act of bravery on that November day was something he doesn’t see often.

Because of that, he awarded Jaxon a badge for being a hometown hero.

“I’ve seen kids older call 911. I’ve been young kids do CPR. I’ve never seen a boy his age be able to use technology and get help the way he did,” said Chief Cullen.

Jaxon’s mom, Amanda, says while they are grieving the loss of her husband and his father together, she will never forget how proud she is of her son for the bravery he had in that scary moment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.