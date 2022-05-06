Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

TSA catches man with 23 weapons in carry-on at DC airport

A man was stopped for attempting to carry on 23 weapons, according to security officials.
A man was stopped for attempting to carry on 23 weapons, according to security officials.(TSA)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Security officials in Washington, D.C., said a man was stopped at Reagan National Airport for trying to carry on 23 weapons.

The Transportation Security Administration reports agents detected the stash of weapons at a security checkpoint on Wednesday.

Agents reported they pulled out nine disposable scalpels, eight folding locking-blade knives, three martial arts throwing knives, a dagger, a switchblade and a pair of brass knuckles.

Officials said police issued the man a citation.

The TSA said the weapons would have been fine if they were in a checked bag.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Dr. Kory Gill has reportedly been fired by Texas A&M University and facing sexual assault...
Report: University fires sports medicine doctor amid sexual assault allegations
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan College donates beds to Owensboro non-profits
Police charged Mohammed Almaru, 42, with the first-degree murder of his 17-year-old daughter.
Police: Father charged with first-degree murder in 17-year-old daughter’s death
Tornado activity was spotted Wednesday in Maud, Oklahoma.
Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma; more storms in forecast