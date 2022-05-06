Semi-truck stolen from Gibson Co. Pilot gas station, police say

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police says a semi-truck was stolen Friday around 1:45 p.m.

They say the semi was taken from a Pilot gas station off of US 41 near I-64.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle says troopers found the semi within 45 minutes abandoned near Boonville New Harmony Road in Vanderburgh County.

Sgt. Ringle also says K9′s briefly tried to track around the area for the suspect but the search was eventually called off.

ISP is asking if anyone sees anything suspicious in the area to call them.

