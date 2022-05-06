Birthday Club
Police: Crews on scene of deadly wreck on New Hartford Rd. in Owensboro

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say crews are on scene of a deadly collision.

They say it happened on New Hartford Road, just north of the bypass.

Police tell us northbound traffic is completely shut down, while southbound traffic is down to one lane.

Officials say that area is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to clear the scene.

