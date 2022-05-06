Police: Crews on scene of deadly wreck on New Hartford Rd. in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officers with the Owensboro Police Department say crews are on scene of a deadly collision.

They say it happened on New Hartford Road, just north of the bypass.

Police tell us northbound traffic is completely shut down, while southbound traffic is down to one lane.

Officials say that area is expected to be closed for several hours while crews work to clear the scene.

