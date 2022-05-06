OCTC Receives $550K grant from National Science Foundation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) has received over $550,000 from the National Science Foundation.

School officials say this money will go towards training the current and future workforce with increased Industry 4.0 skills that are critical in the post-pandemic manufacturing industry.

They say a new three-year initiative called Reskilling Manufacturing Technicians Post-COVID with an Industry 4.0 Competency-Based Solution begins May 1, 2022.

It aims to increase partnerships between the college, industry and other stakeholders to train workers and build a pipeline of new skilled technicians.

