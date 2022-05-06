Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

KWC baseball peaking with postseason play quickly approaching

KWC baseball peaking with postseason play quickly approaching
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan baseball team is getting hot just at the right time.

Following a rough 0-14 start to the season, the Panthers went 22-10 over the last 32 games, reeling off separate five-game and six-game winning streaks during that span.

Kentucky Wesleyan’s most recent winning streak included a four-game sweep at Hillsdale College, which clinched the Panthers a spot in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

Reigning G-MAC Player of the Week Kyle Werries had a big hand in that with two home runs and 10 RBIs last weekend.

“Big-time relief,” Kentucky Wesleyan head baseball coach Todd Lillpop said. “Our goal is always to get in that conference tournament because anything can happen in the conference tourney once you get in it. So that was one of our goals this year. 22-10 in our last 32 games, after starting the way we did, it’s just a testament to our guys. They’ve done just miraculous things, just by staying the course, understanding what our goals were – that were still in front of us – and achieving those.”

“I feel like throughout conference play, we’ve only had two series that we didn’t do well, but other than that, we’ve just been outstanding,” Werries said. “This team’s been through its up and downs. It’s all about timing. Who’s hot is hot, and who’s not is not.”

Kentucky Wesleyan is scheduled to host Ashland on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

High energy, underdog mentality leads UE baseball to top of MVC standings
High energy, underdog mentality leads UE baseball to top of MVC standings
KWC baseball peaking with postseason play quickly approaching
KWC baseball peaking with postseason play quickly approaching
High energy, underdog mentality leads UE baseball to top of MVC standings
High energy, underdog mentality leads UE baseball to top of MVC standings
The University of Evansville announced the school parted ways with men’s basketball coach Todd...
UE parts ways with Coach Todd Lickliter, entire men’s basketball staff