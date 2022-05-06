KWC baseball peaking with postseason play quickly approaching

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan baseball team is getting hot just at the right time.

Following a rough 0-14 start to the season, the Panthers went 22-10 over the last 32 games, reeling off separate five-game and six-game winning streaks during that span.

Kentucky Wesleyan’s most recent winning streak included a four-game sweep at Hillsdale College, which clinched the Panthers a spot in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Tournament.

Reigning G-MAC Player of the Week Kyle Werries had a big hand in that with two home runs and 10 RBIs last weekend.

“Big-time relief,” Kentucky Wesleyan head baseball coach Todd Lillpop said. “Our goal is always to get in that conference tournament because anything can happen in the conference tourney once you get in it. So that was one of our goals this year. 22-10 in our last 32 games, after starting the way we did, it’s just a testament to our guys. They’ve done just miraculous things, just by staying the course, understanding what our goals were – that were still in front of us – and achieving those.”

“I feel like throughout conference play, we’ve only had two series that we didn’t do well, but other than that, we’ve just been outstanding,” Werries said. “This team’s been through its up and downs. It’s all about timing. Who’s hot is hot, and who’s not is not.”

Kentucky Wesleyan is scheduled to host Ashland on Friday and Saturday.

