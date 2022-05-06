High energy, underdog mentality leads UE baseball to top of MVC standings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite low expectations heading into the 2022 season, the University of Evansville baseball team finds itself ranked first in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The players’ contagious energy is one of the keys to their success, and one of the biggest debates among UE fans is whether or not junior outfielder Mark Shallenberger’s signature move is called the “Shalle Shake” or “Shalle Shimmy.”

“I don’t really know what a shimmy is actually, but I’ll go with ‘Shalle Shimmy,’ it rolls off the tongue better,” Shallenberger said. “It kind of happened naturally. I wanted to do something high energy out there, just demonstrating how much fun we’re having.”

Hard not to have fun when your team sitting at the number one spot in the MVC standings.

“It’s our inner circle belief,” UE junior infielder Brent Widder said. “Obviously we haven’t been projected to do well this season, and I think just the inner belief and motivation to prove people wrong.”

The Purple Aces were picked seventh in the MVC preseason coaches poll. UE now has a 9-3 conference record following the huge series sweep against Bradley last weekend.

Heritage Hills High School graduate Simon Scherry led the charge in walk-off fashion.

“The guys in front of me had to get it done,” Scherry said. “For them to put me in the situation and then for me to follow through, it’s really fun to see everybody running out, and then it’s just a lot of joy to get the win.”

Clearly the lineup is deep, and it’s the energetic confidence that’s the difference-maker.

“It’s just great to see our team play to their capability and play their best baseball when it matters, down the stretch,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said. “The next three weeks are going to be so important, we’re playing with a lot of confidence, we feel like top to bottom our lineup is really clicking right now from an offensive standpoint and now it’s about finishing.”

The Aces will host a three-game home series against Illinois State starting Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.