Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region taking homeownership applications for tornado victims

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Pennyrile Region of Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the Hopkins County Long-Term Recovery Group to help tornado victims rebuild.

Organization leaders are now searching for affected people that were homeowners before the tornadoes, or those who would like to explore homeownership now.

Executive Director, Heath Duncan, says a lot of families that lost their homes were renters, so their goal is for Habitat to be a resource for them to now become owners.

“There will be a portion of those folks that maybe we can convert into homeownership,” said Duncan. “We lost two habitat houses during the tornado. Both families had mortgages, but they were also fully insured and were able to rebuild and we want to provide that option for some other folks.”

To be eligible for a habitat home, there are income and credit score guidelines.

Duncan says for more information on eligibility, visit their office at 43 South Daves St. Madisonville, Ky 42431, or call 270-825-1539.

He says they will take into account any FEMA assistance or insurance money received and use that to help build the new, fully insured house.

Duncan says if you’re interested in rebuilding and you qualify, now is the best time to do it.

“I can tell you, there’s never been a better time and habitat has always been a really good deal,” said Duncan. “Very affordable mortgages, zero interest, discounted sale prices, but because of some of the unique funding that’s coming in there’s never been a better time to get into homeownership.”

Duncan says using Habitat for Humanity as a resource to rebuild can provide you security and right now they’re accepting applications to help give people that option.

“You know, I tell the story about the two families that lost their houses, the two habitat families because of our program they are fully insured and are able to rebuild their properties and so we want to help as many other people achieve that as possible,” said Duncan.

You can download the application to apply for homeownership on their website. Applications are also available to pick up at their office.

