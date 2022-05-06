Good Shepherd Catholic School hosts entrepreneurial fair for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at a school in Evansville have spent the past four months learning how to run a business, and they finally put those skills to the test on Friday.

Good Shepherd Catholic School hosted an “Entrepreneurial Fair” for their fourth through eighth-graders. Participating students created a product or service to sell to their fellow classmates and families.

Some of the items sold at the fair were birdhouses, rosaries, keychains and pencil boxes all made by the students.

This is the first time the school has hosted such an event.

Officials with the school says Parishioners and members of the community will also have a chance to shop.

They say that will take place on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. after mass.

