Evansville florist getting creative ahead of Mother’s Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Astound Broadband customers started experiencing outages as the company migrated WOW! customers to Astound servers.

Businesses are now on their third day with faulty internet or phone connections, straining their ability to do their work.

In a statement sent to 14 News, officials from Astound say, “The Astound team is focused on resolving the outage.”

The statement also said they would decline to comment on the outage at this time.

One Evansville florist is feeling the effects of the outage more than most, as she prepares for Mother’s Day.

Emerald Design owner Whitney Muncy says her internet has been down since Wednesday.

“This is our busiest day of the year usually,” Muncy said. “We do lots of Mother’s Day orders, we have lots of people coming into the store.”

She says the store will also have a sidewalk sale this weekend.

Muncy says her issue lies with how much her business relies on internet.

“It was a little bit surprising to come in and see that we don’t have internet because everything we do runs off the internet: our credit card, our point of sales system, so we really need that,” Muncy said.

To keep her business running, Muncy says she is using her phone’s mobile hot spot to power the store.

“Through the hot spot, I have been able to go through and look up the orders that we are on, but of course, we need to continually see those orders that are coming in, because we are still this afternoon having orders come in that need to be delivered tomorrow. We need to know about those orders so we have them ready.”

Despite the inconvenience caused by the outage, Muncy says she hasn’t tried to contact Astound. She says she’s too busy this week to allocate time for the call.

Muncy says she hopes the problem is resolved soon, because she doesn’t believe she has a lot of other options for the business’ internet provider.

“I believe that our building is just wired to use WOW!/Astound, but it might be something that we need to look into as a building, with the other occupants, to see if we can move to another system,” Muncy said.

We’ve been in contact with several Astound customers about their connection.

Some customers say they are still without phone and internet connection, while some customers tell us their service has been restored.

Several Evansville businesses tell us that as of Friday, they can receive incoming calls, but they cannot use their phones to make calls.

