EPD to use money to increase personal interactions

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Be prepared to see more Evansville police officers at parks or in the Greenway.

The police department says they are now using a grant to get some of their officers out of their cars.

You might see officers on four-wheelers, horses, bikes, or maybe just walking around.

The department says it is all to help increase personal interactions with the public.

Officials say the so-called “non-motor grant” will continue through the month of May.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

