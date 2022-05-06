EPD to use money to increase personal interactions
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Be prepared to see more Evansville police officers at parks or in the Greenway.
The police department says they are now using a grant to get some of their officers out of their cars.
You might see officers on four-wheelers, horses, bikes, or maybe just walking around.
The department says it is all to help increase personal interactions with the public.
Officials say the so-called “non-motor grant” will continue through the month of May.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.