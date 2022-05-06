Dawson Springs getting $161K to help with tornado recovery

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced more money is going to help with tornado recovery.

It’s the second round of awards from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies.

More than $6 million is going to seven counties hit by tornadoes in December.

Dawson Springs is one of them.

The city is getting more than $121,000 for recovery efforts.

Hopkins County was in the first round and was awarded more than $8 million.

