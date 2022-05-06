Daviess Co. leaders discuss funding for outdoor trails

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Daviess County Fiscal Court held a public hearing for the Recreational Trails Program.

The county is looking at extending the Greenbelt trail from Daniels Lane near Owensboro Health to Yellow Creek Park. County leaders will be submitting a grant application by the end of this month, and if it’s accepted, they will receive $250,000, which should be enough to connect the trail to the park.

County Engineer Mark Brasher says the ultimate goal is to connect all of the parks.

“And of course, the green belt has been built section by section over the last 20-30 years,” Brasher said. “So we are just continuing that process. The ultimate goal for Daviess County is to connect our parks.”

If the grant is accepted, Brasher says they will begin construction of the trail at the beginning of next year with plans to extend the trail to Horse Fork Creek Park next.

