Crews battle Friday morning house fire in Evansville.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an early morning house fire in Evansville.

It happened on Stratford Road, not too far from Central High School.

Crews were called out there a little bit before 3:30 Friday morning.

Fire officials say a shed in the backyard caught on fire and spread to the attic of the house.

Everyone inside got out safely.

No one was hurt.

