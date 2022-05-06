Crews battle Friday morning house fire in Evansville
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an early morning house fire in Evansville.
It happened on Stratford Road, not too far from Central High School.
Crews were called out there a little bit before 3:30 Friday morning.
Fire officials say a shed in the backyard caught on fire and spread to the attic of the house.
Everyone inside got out safely.
No one was hurt.
