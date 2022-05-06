Birthday Club
Clearing and warming trend begins

14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms across the Tri-State on Friday.  Skies will slowly clear overnight Friday and through Saturday.   Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 68.  Sunday will be sunny with highs warming into the lower 70s.   Mainly dry next week with a warming trend across the week.  Highs on Monday will peg the lower 80s and reach the upper 80s by Wednesday.   The warmest air of the year so far will linger through next Friday.

