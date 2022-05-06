Clearing and warming trend begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies and a few showers and thunderstorms across the Tri-State on Friday. Skies will slowly clear overnight Friday and through Saturday. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high of 68. Sunday will be sunny with highs warming into the lower 70s. Mainly dry next week with a warming trend across the week. Highs on Monday will peg the lower 80s and reach the upper 80s by Wednesday. The warmest air of the year so far will linger through next Friday.

