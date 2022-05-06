Evansville reaches settlement with mother who lost kids in 2017 police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville has settled with the mother who lost her family in a 2017 police chase, according to court documents.

Janae Carter filed that lawsuit back in 2018.

Her children, Princess and Prince Carter, died when officials say Fredrick McFarland crashed into her car while trying to get away from police.

Janae and the children’s father, Terrence Barker, were also seriously hurt in the crash. Barker later passed away.

In court documents, Carter claims that the police chase was negligent.

Carter also claims the City of Evansville as well as Evansville police “knew or should have known that pursuing McFarland would recklessly endanger citizens and residents of Vanderburgh County.”

Court documents show that the city and Carter reached a settlement in late April.

We have reached out to the city attorney for more information about the settlement.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

