On Alert: Thunderstorms

14 First Alert 5/6
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy with additional showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 60s along with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through this evening. Tonight, showers and storms early with lows in the 60s.

Saturday, clouds early then becoming partly sunny, and cooler as high temps drop into the mid-60s. Saturday night, clear and colder as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps warm into the mid-70s.

