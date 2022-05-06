Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine moving to new campus

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is moving to a new home in Owensboro.

According to a press release, the business will be moving to 27060 Frederica Street in 2023.

Officials say before the transition is complete, patients in need of specialized orthopedic care are encouraged to call the practice at 270-926-4100 to schedule an appointment at their current location at 2831 New Hartford Road.

The eight-doctor practice has been running for 60 years and says they will finalize their move next year to provide advanced services and amenities to their patients.

They say in their new facility they will continue to provide expert nonsurgical and surgical treatments for injuries or conditions of the ankle, elbow, foot, hand, hip, knee, shoulder and wrist.

They also say their new campus will offer the following:

Convenient centralized location

Ample and easy parking

New state-of-the-art MRI and X-ray

Expanded therapy space

Expanded clinic space

Same best-in-class patient care

For more information regarding Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine and its specialist, you can visit their website AdvancedCenterforOrthopedics.com.

