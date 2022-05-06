Birthday Club
8th Annual SWAT Challenge set for this weekend

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The eighth annual SWAT Challenge is currently being set up along Riverside Drive.

The SWAT Challenge is the areas only urban 5K obstacle race, which will include about 21 obstacles like ammo can carries, tire flips and walls to climb over.

Riverside Dr. is currently closed from Court Street to Cherry Street with the start of the race being on Walnut.

SWAT member Ben Brasher says the race is a great way to encourage the community to come together.

”With all the negativity that’s out there right now, this is just an opportunity for us to get together to have fun,” Brasher says. “To kinda encourage people to get out and get active. And to just walk alongside them and do this race. Great chance for us to be together.”

The race will consist of different waves of start times with the first at 8 a.m. with first responders.

They say there will also be same day registration.

