WOW! to Astound conversion impacts phone service to thousands

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Astound customers are still without phone service.

Formerly WOW!, the transition to Astound happened Wednesday.

They released tweet saying that they are aware of an issue affecting a group of customers because of the transition and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

A customer tells us a service rep informed them of an issue affecting 30,000 customers. They say they were told Wednesday that 20,000 people’s services has been restored.

We have not been able to reach anyone with the company. We’ll let you know if they release any updates.

