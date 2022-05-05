Wet finish to the week, cool start to the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and a few thunderstorms rolled across the Tri-State on Thursday. Showers and storms will continue off-and-on overnight Thursday and through the day on Friday. Locally heavy rainfall and lightning are the main hazards. As a warm front lifts north of the Tri-State over the weekend, rain will end on Saturday and temperatures will begin to climb on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s as skies slowly clear. Sunday, Mothers Day, will be sunny and warmer with a high of 75. Mainly dry for next week and warmer each day. Highs on Monday will surge into the middle 80s and may even approach 90 on Tuesday. Mid 80s and sunny for Wednesday and Thursday.

