West Side Nut Club disperses nearly $600k in proceeds from 2021 Fall Festival

By Josh Lucca
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club handed out nearly $600,000 in proceeds from last year’s Fall Festival on Wednesday night.

It was the annual Founder’s Day banquet at Burdette Park.

Mater Dei and Reitz High Schools got the top prizes of $27,000 each, but every school in Evansville received money.

The University of Southern Indiana, Evansville Police Department, Evansville Fire Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office also received some of the proceeds

26 non-profit organizations went home with cash, and at the top of that list was Youth First with $20,000.

The West Side Nut Club has given away more than $8 million since its creation in 1921.

