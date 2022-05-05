Wayne Co. Deputy Sean Riley among fallen officers honored in Illinois

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The annual Illinois Peace Officers Memorial Service to honor law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty was held Thursday.

It was held at the held at the Illinois Peace Officer Memorial sculpture on the State Capitol grounds in Springfield.

“This annual ceremony honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities,” said Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood. “Every man and woman in this difficult and dangerous profession knows the risks they face every time they put on the badge. This memorial service is a testament to those risks and to the selfless courage of the officers who laid down their lives to keep us safe.”

Ten officers were honored, including Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley.

Photos shared by Illinois State Police show Riley’s family at the ceremony.

37th Annual Police Memorial Ceremony in Springfield, Illinois (Illinois State Police)

Deputy Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty just a few days after Christmas.

His killer has been sentenced to life in prison.

