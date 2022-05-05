Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Vanderburgh Co. Council approves $1.9M for road work

Vanderburgh Co. Council approves $1.9M for road work
By Brady Williams
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Vanderburgh County Council approved $1.9 million to be used in road work projects proposed by county commissioners.

A study ordered by the Vanderburgh County Commissioners presented $4 million worth of repairs needed throughout the county.

The commissioners allotted $1.9 million of their own budget, and they asked for another $1.9 million from the council on Wednesday.

The council approved it, with the understanding that there would be more funds requested in June.

Wednesday’s payment included $1.2 million for highway projects and around $700,000 for local roads and streets.

The June payment would be around $1 million sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county will receive more of those federal dollars in June, which is why the commissioners want to hold off on that part of the payment.

Councilman Mike Goebel said in the meeting that he does support funding road projects, but they’ll need to do some more planning.

“I just hope that we don’t use American Rescue Plan funds to fix roads when we have other sources, because that money’s going to dry up pretty quickly,” Goebel said.

Commissioner Jeff Hatfield said the projects could potentially span years. He explained that many of the projects were stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and others had just been ignored.

He said that by securing the funding now, they can stop a process of road decline and neglect.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

West Side Nut Club disperses nearly $600k in proceeds from 2021 Fall Festival
West Side Nut Club disperses nearly $600k in proceeds from 2021 Fall Festival
Vanderburgh Co. Council approves $1.9M for road work
Vanderburgh Co. Council approves $1.9M for road work
West Side Nut Club disperses nearly $600k in proceeds from 2021 Fall Festival
West Side Nut Club disperses nearly $600k in proceeds from 2021 Fall Festival
Dispatch: Crews respond to single-vehicle crash in Gibson Co.
Dispatch: Crews respond to single-vehicle crash in Gibson Co.