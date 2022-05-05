Vanderburgh Co. Council approves $1.9M for road work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Vanderburgh County Council approved $1.9 million to be used in road work projects proposed by county commissioners.

A study ordered by the Vanderburgh County Commissioners presented $4 million worth of repairs needed throughout the county.

The commissioners allotted $1.9 million of their own budget, and they asked for another $1.9 million from the council on Wednesday.

The council approved it, with the understanding that there would be more funds requested in June.

Wednesday’s payment included $1.2 million for highway projects and around $700,000 for local roads and streets.

The June payment would be around $1 million sourced from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The county will receive more of those federal dollars in June, which is why the commissioners want to hold off on that part of the payment.

Councilman Mike Goebel said in the meeting that he does support funding road projects, but they’ll need to do some more planning.

“I just hope that we don’t use American Rescue Plan funds to fix roads when we have other sources, because that money’s going to dry up pretty quickly,” Goebel said.

Commissioner Jeff Hatfield said the projects could potentially span years. He explained that many of the projects were stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and others had just been ignored.

He said that by securing the funding now, they can stop a process of road decline and neglect.

