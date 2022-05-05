UE parts ways with Coach Lickliter, entire staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at the University of Evansville received a letter Thursday saying the school has parted ways with Men’s Basketball Coach Todd Lickliter, as well as his entire staff.

Lickliter was introduced as UE’s coach back in January of 2020, just after Walter McCarty was dismissed from the role.

It was supposed to be a multi-year deal.

14 Sports reporter Aaron Hancock spoke with Coach Lickliter a few weeks ago.

This past season, the University of Evansville men’s basketball program suffered its worst year in the history of the program, finishing with a 6-24 overall record.

“I have had the opportunity to meet with Coach Lickliter, and it is obvious that he is an outstanding individual who cares greatly for this University and our student-athletes,” said UE Director of Athletics Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried, EdD. “Todd and his staff have exemplified the true meaning and purpose of a Purple Ace. We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Officials say a national search for Lickliter’s replacement will begin immediately.

A press conference with UE Director of Athletics Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried and UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz will be held Thursday at 4 p.m.

