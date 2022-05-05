Tri-Staters on both sides of abortion issue speak about impact on vulnerable women

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When Politico leaked the opinion draft from the Supreme Court, it showed the Roe v. Wade decision may potentially be overturned.

The news sent waves through the U.S., and both sides of the issue are speaking out.

“We’re looking forward to a time when this issue will be returned to the state and we know that most likely, Indiana will be abortion-free,” says Executive Director of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana Mary Ellen Van Dyke.

“As Americans, one of our biggest, like values, is freedom, and with freedom comes choice, the freedom to choose. So, I’ve always been very pro-choice,” says University of Southern Indiana senior Elizabeth Bowers.

Right to Life and Bowers are both organizing events on both sides of the issue, saying they are hoping to raise awareness and foster conversation.

The National Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Donald Whitehead works with people in marginalized communities.

Some states, such as Kentucky, are referred to as “trigger states.”

States that are fully prepared to outlaw abortions if the ruling is flipped. If a state bans abortions, people can travel to a different state for care.

Whitehead says if Roe v. Wade is reversed, it’s going to impact women in those communities more than anyone.

“We’re putting, in harm’s way, just an enormous amount of people in this country,” says Whitehead, “and a growing number of people that are living on the streets.”

Whitehead says an overturning of Roe v. Wade could put people who are already impoverished into what he calls an “impossible position.”

“Usually, women who are experiencing homelessness don’t have extra resources to drive hundreds, maybe even sometimes thousands of miles, to a place where abortion may be legal,” says Whitehead.

Whitehead says his fear is that an overturning of Roe v. Wade could lead to what he calls, “Pre Roe v. Wade” practices.

“We again have heard about the coat hangers, but there are other things that people have done,” says Whitehead, “and I’m just afraid we’re gonna see a pattern of really harmful activities that people have to engage in.”

We likely won’t hear that much-anticipated final opinion until sometime this summer.

It’s expected to be among the last opinion issued in this term.

There’s currently an investigation into how the leak happened.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.