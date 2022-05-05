Thursday Sunrise Headlines
May. 5, 2022
(WFIE) - We could learn more today about a single-vehicle crash in Gibson County. It happened on County Road 25 West just after 6 last night.
One of the six people charged in the death investigation of a three-year-old will have his initial hearing today. This comes as the child’s mother’s trial was pushed back to October.
An hours-long rescue in Sturgis is now over. Two men fell in a grain bin. This took place at a farm off State Road 492.
A best-selling duo is returning to Evansville tonight for the first time in over a decade. Brooks and Dunn will be making some noise at the ford center.
