Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 5/5
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - We could learn more today about a single-vehicle crash in Gibson County. It happened on County Road 25 West just after 6 last night.

One of the six people charged in the death investigation of a three-year-old will have his initial hearing today. This comes as the child’s mother’s trial was pushed back to October.

An hours-long rescue in Sturgis is now over. Two men fell in a grain bin. This took place at a farm off State Road 492.

A best-selling duo is returning to Evansville tonight for the first time in over a decade. Brooks and Dunn will be making some noise at the ford center.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

Power pole hit by Bill’s IGA in Hawesville
Power pole hit by Bill’s IGA in Hawesville
Power pole hit by Bill’s IGA in Hawesville
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 5/5
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 5/5
West Side Nut Club disperses nearly $600k in proceeds from 2021 Fall Festival
West Side Nut Club disperses nearly $600k in proceeds from 2021 Fall Festival