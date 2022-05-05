Birthday Club
Spencer Co. Deputy improving after crash

Spencer Co. Deputy improving after crash
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update on the Spencer County Sheriff’s deputy hurt in a crash last week.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say 27-year-old Ronald Harper, Jr., is alert and talking.

They say he has a fractured foot, hips, ribs, collar bone, and a collapsed lung.

Officials say he has had two surgeries and will have another one this week. He is being cared for at a Louisville hospital.

[Previous: Spencer Co. deputy recovering from multiple fractures after deadly crash]

Authorities say he was hit head-on by a driver who crossed the center line.

