Spencer Co. Deputy improving after crash
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update on the Spencer County Sheriff’s deputy hurt in a crash last week.
Officials with the sheriff’s office say 27-year-old Ronald Harper, Jr., is alert and talking.
They say he has a fractured foot, hips, ribs, collar bone, and a collapsed lung.
Officials say he has had two surgeries and will have another one this week. He is being cared for at a Louisville hospital.
Authorities say he was hit head-on by a driver who crossed the center line.
