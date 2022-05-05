Birthday Club
Showers, Scattered Storms

14 First Alert 5/5
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms during the afternoon through tonight. The primary storm concern is damaging winds. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms...mainly early this evening. Temps dropping into the lower 60s under cloudy skies.

Friday, cloudy to mostly cloudy with additional showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 60s along with a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through Friday evening.

Saturday, clouds early then becoming partly sunny, and cooler as high temps drop into the mid-60s.

