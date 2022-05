EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials at Reitz High School say their band program has received a prestigious award.

Their program was awarded the ISSMA All-Music Award for the 2021-2022 school year.

They say the award was only granted to 62 band programs across the state.

Reitz was the only Evansville band program to take home the award.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.