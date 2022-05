HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials ask you to be careful if you drive Hawes Boulevard in Hawesville Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says a power pole was hit in an accident overnight.

That’s near Bill’s IGA.

Deputies say no one was hurt, but power could be out in areas.

Officials say Kenergy is working on the issue.

