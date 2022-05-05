Porch pirate caught on camera driving on to victim’s yard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a theft suspect.

Police say they were called Wednesday afternoon to a home in the 1700 block of Culverson Avenue.

Surveillance sent to us by the victim shows a damaged Jeep with bikes strapped on top that had driven into the yard.

The driver, a blond woman wearing shorts and one Crocs type shoe on one foot and a sandal on the other, is shown taking packages from the front porch.

The police report shows she took about $225 worth of items.

If you recognize the woman, call Evansville Police.

Theft caught on camera on Culverson Ave. in Evansville (Burst)

