Porch pirate caught on camera driving on to victim’s yard
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a theft suspect.
Police say they were called Wednesday afternoon to a home in the 1700 block of Culverson Avenue.
Surveillance sent to us by the victim shows a damaged Jeep with bikes strapped on top that had driven into the yard.
The driver, a blond woman wearing shorts and one Crocs type shoe on one foot and a sandal on the other, is shown taking packages from the front porch.
The police report shows she took about $225 worth of items.
If you recognize the woman, call Evansville Police.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.