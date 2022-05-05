Birthday Club
Police: Child given Narcan after fentanyl O.D.; Man charged with neglect

By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested on a neglect charge after police say his child was taken to the hospital unresponsive.

Police last Friday, around 3 a.m. they were called to the hospital because a child showed signs of an Opioid overdose and had to be given Narcan.

Detectives say the child’s mother told them his father, 29-year-old Kevin Moman, woke her up and said the child put something in his mouth and was unresponsive.

They say Moman and the mother brought the child to the hospital, but Moman left before they got there.

Police say they found Moman at his apartment with their other child.

They say he told them the boy had followed him to his car, and when he noticed something in his had, he smacked it out. About 20 minutes later, he says the child was unresponsive.

Police say surveillance video contradicted Moman`s story.

They say it did not show Moman leaving the apartment followed by the child.

Police say it did show Moman removing items from the apartment after the child had been taken to the hospital.

Detectives say results show the child tested positive for Fentanyl.

They say Moman was taken to headquarters, but refused to tell them what actually happened.

He’s charged with Neglect of a Dependent causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Police say the child has been released from the hospital and both children have been removed from the home by DCS.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the child’s mother.

Kevin Moman
Kevin Moman(Evansville Police)

