National Day of Prayer event happening at Four Freedoms Monument

National Day of Prayer event happening at Four Freedoms Monument
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday is National Day of Prayer.

An interfaith observance is scheduled at the Four Freedoms Monument Thursday afternoon in Evansville.

Many representatives from a number of faiths are expected to be there, along with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and Mater Dei High School singers.

All are welcome, but be aware of the weather situation.

It will be canceled if a system moves through, and we are on alert for storms.

