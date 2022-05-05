Birthday Club
McLean Co. officials warn about mine subsidence

Poplar Grove Mine on Feb. 18, 2020.
Poplar Grove Mine on Feb. 18, 2020.
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The McLean County Judge Executive is warning residents about mine subsidence in western Kentucky.

That’s when the ground moves after old underground coal mines collapse.

Judge-Executive Curtis Dame says he has taken recent calls about that issue.

He says this is a problem that the county isn’t really used to.

However, he says it is an issue and could happen.

”There are resources available and if they suspect that they are in an active or historical mining area, they need to consult with their insurance agent about looking into a subsidence mining insurance policy, " Dame said, “That’s the best thing you can do to protect your property. . .”

Judge Dame says there are state maps that can help determine if you are in one of those mining areas.

The judge says he doesn’t mean to cause any panic but wants to make sure people are educated.

