Madisonville addiction treatment center celebrates one year of service

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - An addiction treatment center is celebrating one year of providing service to Hopkins County on Wednesday.

Brightview in Madisonville celebrated its one-year anniversary of providing effective outpatient addiction treatment with a showcase of patient “recovery art.”

In the last year, BrightView has helped nearly 300 area residents work towards recovery by providing over 1,100 hours of medical treatment and approximately 2,400 hours of counseling and therapy.

Andrew Mitchell said when he first arrived as a patient at Brightview, he was in a dark place, but they helped pull him out.

“Within a month, you know, I had a job,” Mitchell said. “Within two months I had a driver’s license. Within six months I had a car. And I just kept coming every week, you know, staying sober and that’s why I’m here today. It’s just amazing but I couldn’t have done it without these people here and this program.”

Employees with Brightview say that art was a key part of recovery for a lot of patients, so it seemed right to showcase their art during the event.

