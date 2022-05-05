Birthday Club
Independence Bank delivers food to low-income seniors in Henderson
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One local bank in Henderson is raising awareness to end food insecurity.

Independence Bank of Henderson delivered food to 80 low-income seniors.

Nearly a dozen students from Henderson County High School helped delivered the food bags.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 10% of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2020.

Independence Bank Community Enrichment Officer Kelsey Hargis says that each person received 8 bags full of food.

“This is something that’s really important,” Hargis said. “One in 14 seniors actually struggles with hunger. These are seniors who are right here in our community. So it’s important and really an initiative that’s close to home.”

If you would like to help end food insecurities, you can donate to your local food bank.

