Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky.. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam going around the community.

Deputies say they had several reports of residents receiving phone calls where the caller says he is an officer.

The caller will tell residents that they are in violation of a court order and could be arrested if they don’t pay a fine.

Deputies say some residents have then been directed to purchase a gift card at Lowes or Target.

According to a press release, many residents believe the call is legit because the caller provides some of their personal information like their car make, maiden name or their place of employment.

Officials say these scammers will often “spoof” a fake number, which shows up on the phone of the person being called.

They tell us most of the time, the fake number being used is an actual number that belongs to the sheriff’s office.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department says to ignore any such call they get that asks them to send money in any form to any entity.

They say no law enforcement agency will contact anyone by phone over these types of issues.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

