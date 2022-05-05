Birthday Club
Former LST 325 dock at Inland Marina to host riverboats

By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials and the Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau want to rehabilitate the former LST 325 dock at Inland Marina.

The dock will be used to host riverboats. The Visitors Bureau board voted Thursday to send the Vanderburgh County Council a $60,000 request to cover the maintenance work and other expenses at the dock.

Alexis Berggren, CEO of the Visitors Bureau, says the city can see a huge economic impact.

“When you’re bringing people to the market off these types of ships, which hold anywhere between 150-400 on the large side,” Berggren said “They’re eating in our restaurants, shopping in our stores, they’re visiting our attractions. So even on a small scale, we think a quarter-million dollars worth of economic impact, even for a small boat is very achievable.”

Riverboat itineraries are typically set 2-3 years in advance, but Berggren said rehabilitating the dock is a necessary step for Evansville to eventually land on them.

