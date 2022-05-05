EVSC holds signing day for “OptIn” program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC held a ceremonial signing day at the Old National Events Plaza Thursday.

It celebrated students choosing to enter the workforce or military after graduation, rather than going to college.

About 120 students were honored.

This is part of EVSC’s “OptIn” program.

EVSC officials say every student who participated in this event already has a job lined with a local employer.

