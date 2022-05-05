Birthday Club
EVSC holds signing day for “OptIn” program

EVSC's "OptIn" day
EVSC's "OptIn" day
By Declan Loftus
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC held a ceremonial signing day at the Old National Events Plaza Thursday.

It celebrated students choosing to enter the workforce or military after graduation, rather than going to college.

About 120 students were honored.

This is part of EVSC’s “OptIn” program.

EVSC officials say every student who participated in this event already has a job lined with a local employer.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

