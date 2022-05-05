Evansville Christian hosts college signing day ceremony

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a special afternoon at Evansville Christian High School as it was college signing day on Wednesday.

The Eagles had three athletes who signed their national letters of intent.

Brandon Juarez will play baseball at the University of Southern Indiana. He’s the first-ever ECS athlete to sign with an NCAA Division I program.

Kacye Mays is heading to Heartland Community College to play volleyball, while Tyler Shannon signed on with Centre College to join the men’s basketball program.

“I honestly never imagined. It always seemed like a dream, like I wouldn’t be actually doing college sports, and now here I am, excited today,” Mays said. “I really liked the coaches, they had a really big influence on my decision.”

“I’m very excited to get started and just start playing basketball, and be able to continue basketball and academically,” Shannon said. “I’m able to go to school where my dad went to and be able to play basketball, so it’s going to be nice.”

