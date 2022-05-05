Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Dispatch: Crews respond to property damage crash on Lloyd Expressway

Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash on the eastbound lanes of Boeke...
Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash on the eastbound lanes of Boeke Road in Evansville on Thursday afternoon.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash near the Lloyd Expressway on Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch officials say the property damage accident happened at the intersection of Lloyd Expressway and Boeke Road.

Officials tell 14 News the call about the wreck originally came in around 4:49 p.m.

Our crew on scene reports that four cars and a motorcycle were involved, while traffic heading eastbound is still down to one lane.

Two tow trucks are currently on scene and cleanup is underway.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews on scene of Ohio River in Owensboro.
Police: Body found in Ohio River in Owensboro
Nick Hermann out; Diana Moers wins primary race for Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor
Generic school bus.
School bus overturns, some students injured
Police: Man shows up at hospital after being shot at in Evansville
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called to two crashes in Evansville

Latest News

WOW! to Astound conversion impacts phone service to thousands
WOW! to Astound conversion impacts phone service to thousands
One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles occurred in Wayne...
Authorities: 1 injured after two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, Ill.
37th Annual Police Memorial Ceremony in Springfield, Illinois
Wayne Co. Deputy Sean Riley among fallen officers honored in Illinois
Spencer Co. Deputy improving after crash
Spencer Co. Deputy improving after crash