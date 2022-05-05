Dispatch: Crews respond to property damage crash on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a crash near the Lloyd Expressway on Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch officials say the property damage accident happened at the intersection of Lloyd Expressway and Boeke Road.

Officials tell 14 News the call about the wreck originally came in around 4:49 p.m.

Our crew on scene reports that four cars and a motorcycle were involved, while traffic heading eastbound is still down to one lane.

Two tow trucks are currently on scene and cleanup is underway.

We will update this story once more information is available.

