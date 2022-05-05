Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Gibson Co.

A crash with injuries occurred on the 9400 block of County Road 25 West in Gibson County on...
A crash with injuries occurred on the 9400 block of County Road 25 West in Gibson County on Wednesday evening, according to dispatch officials.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to an accident with injuries in Gibson County on Wednesday evening.

Dispatch officials say the crash happened on the 9400 block of County Road 25 West.

Officials tell 14 News the call originally came in around 6:08 p.m.

Dispatch says the roadway is closed as a result of the crash.

We have a crew now on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

Independence Bank delivers food to low-income seniors in Henderson
Former LST 325 dock at Inland Marina to host riverboats
Madisonville addiction treatment center celebrates one year of service
Tri-Staters on both sides of abortion issue speak about impact on vulnerable women
