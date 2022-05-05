Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that emergency crews responded to an accident with injuries in Gibson County on Wednesday evening.

Dispatch officials say the crash happened on the 9400 block of County Road 25 West.

Officials tell 14 News the call originally came in around 6:08 p.m.

Dispatch says the roadway is closed as a result of the crash.

We have a crew now on scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

